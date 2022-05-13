3 motorcyclists killed in wrong-way crash in Arkansas

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State Police say three people from Louisiana were killed and six other people were injured when six motorcycles collided with a wrong-way driver on Interstate 40 in western Arkansas. A state police preliminary report says 44-year-old Patricia Lemar of Slidell, Louisiana, 46-year-old Leonard Lemar Jr. of Slidell and 50-year-old Malinda Shano of Terrytown, Louisiana, died in the crash near Mulberry on Thursday. The report says the injured were hospitalized in undisclosed condition. The report says a group of motorcyclists were westbound on the interstate about 115 miles west of Little Rock when they collided with an eastbound pickup in the westbound lanes driven by Ivan Santos of Norman, Oklahoma.