Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:47 AM

Wisconsin elections commission in GOP crosshairs

KION

By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All four of the leading Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor want to either abolish or dramatically overhaul the GOP-created bipartisan commission that oversees elections in the state, moves that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers opposes. Tim Michels, a construction company co-owner and the most recent Republican to get into the race, released his proposed overhaul of the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Thursday. The three other top Republicans — former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish, businessman Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun — all favor abolishing the commission. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will face Evers.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content