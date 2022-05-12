Travel is back: Dubai airport logs busiest quarter in years

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, has handled over 13.6 million passengers in the first three months of 2022 — more than double last year’s number in a clear sign that a long-awaited travel revival has come to the global aviation hub. The passenger count announced Thursday represents the airport’s busiest quarter since the virus struck in 2020 and compares to just 5.7 million passengers logged in the same period last year. In a sign however that long-haul markets have yet to enjoy a full recovery from the pandemic, CEO Paul Griffiths said the airport didn’t expect to see transit traffic back to pre-pandemic levels for another two years at least.