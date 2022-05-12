Sweden sees highest inflation rate since 1991

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Inflation in Sweden increased last month to its highest level since 1991. Official figures from Statistics Sweden released Thursday said the consumer price index rose 6.4% in April from a year ago and was up from 6.1% in March. The agency says food prices increased, with meat and vegetables being “the primarily contributors” for the hike. Prices also rose for household equipment, restaurant visits, transportation and hotels. High energy prices also are fueling inflation, a key factor in the rest of Europe and other parts of the world. Countries are grappling with surging prices exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine.