Rehabilitated dolphin leaves quarantine at Florida facility

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A rescued juvenile bottlenose dolphin flown from Texas to a Florida Keys research center seven weeks ago has been moved to the facility’s primary dolphin lagoon. Thursday’s transfer marks the male marine mammal’s final integration into a “forever family” of other permanent dolphin residents. Ranger convalesced in a medical quarantine pool specially designed to increase his eating and weight, while strengthening both his immune system and his bond with human caregivers. He was rescued a year ago after being discovered stranded in waters around Goose Island State Park in Texas. When found, he suffered from an underlying respiratory infection and dehydration following his mother’s death.