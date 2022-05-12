Qatari emir in Iran for talks amid tensions over nuke deal

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Qatar’s emir has arrived in Iran for talks with the Iranian president, state media reported, as efforts to save Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers hit a deadlock. State TV showed the Thursday arrival of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport, where he was received by Iran’s senior vice president Mohammad Mokhber. The report said said bilateral, regional and international issues are on agenda during the visit. The emir will meet President Ebrahim Raisi later in the day. The official visit comes as the European Union’s coordinator trying to revive the nuclear deal is still in Iran.