Poland’s controversial central bank chief secures 2nd term

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s controversial central bank chief has narrowly won a second term in office after the country’s governing coalition mustered enough votes in parliament for his re-election. Lawmakers voted 234-223 Thursday to give Adam Glapinski a second six-year term. Nominated by President Andrzej Duda, Glapinski, 72, was the only candidate for the post. Critics accuse Glapinski of ignoring early signs of approaching inflationary pressure last year and taking tardy action to address it, as well as of weakening the national currency, the zloty. Glapinski was also criticized for keeping the bank’s key interest rate at the low level of 0.1% for too long. Since October, it has been gradually increased to 5.25%.