Nissan mulling third auto plant in the US to meet EV demand

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Nissan is considering adding a new auto plant in the U.S. to keep up with growing demand for electric vehicles. Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta told reporters Friday that the third plant would not just be an added assembly line but a totally new facility, although it may be built as an extension of an existing plant. Nissan has two auto plants in the U.S. One in Canton, Mississippi makes the Titan pickup truck and Altima sedan. The other in Smyrna, Tennessee makes the Leaf electric car. A new plant would add several thousand jobs in the area.