Louisiana debates murder charge for women who get abortions

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s House of Representatives is debating a bill making abortion a homicide and subjecting women who get abortions to criminal prosecution and prison. The bill has brought opposition from Louisiana’s anti-abortion governor. Even groups including Louisiana Right to Life and the Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops are against it. The bill was introduced in March and approved for floor debate by Republicans in committee. It’s come under high scrutiny following the leak of a draft opinion indicating that the U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to take away the constitutional right to abortion.