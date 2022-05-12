Greg Norman’s comments on Khashoggi killing spark backlash

LONDON (AP) — Greg Norman’s brushing off of Jamal Khashoggi’s killing as a “mistake” has been condemned by the fiancee of the late Washington Post columnist. The former No. 1 golfer is leading a series of Saudi Arabia-funded tournaments in England and has come under criticism for his comments about Khashoggi’s gruesome death inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018. The 67-year-old Norman said “we’ve all made mistakes and you just want to learn by those mistakes and how you can correct them going forward.” Khashoggi’s fiancee tells the Telegraph that Norman’s comments were “so hurtful.” Australian golfer Karrie Webb asked if anyone’s “childhood hero disappointed them as much as I am now?”