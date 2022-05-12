Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:33 PM

Florida: Viral video shows popped balloons in bay, 1 arrest

KION

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say a viral video of people popping party balloons on a yacht at a South Florida marina and dumping the rubbery scraps into the bay has led to one arrest and more that $25,000 in fines. Miami-Dade police say a 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and charged with reckless disregard for the environment. Detectives issued $2,500 civil citations for illegal dumping to the arrested man and nine other individuals and businesses. The viral video that led to the arrest was posted Tuesday on a social media page. Detectives determined that about 50 deflated party balloons had been dumped into Biscayne Bay at the Bayshore Landing.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content