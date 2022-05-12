Florida: Viral video shows popped balloons in bay, 1 arrest

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say a viral video of people popping party balloons on a yacht at a South Florida marina and dumping the rubbery scraps into the bay has led to one arrest and more that $25,000 in fines. Miami-Dade police say a 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and charged with reckless disregard for the environment. Detectives issued $2,500 civil citations for illegal dumping to the arrested man and nine other individuals and businesses. The viral video that led to the arrest was posted Tuesday on a social media page. Detectives determined that about 50 deflated party balloons had been dumped into Biscayne Bay at the Bayshore Landing.