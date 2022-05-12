Danish prosecutors seek to charge former defense minister

By JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s top prosecuting authority says it is seeking to have a former defense minister’s parliamentary immunity lifted so he can be charged with illegally disclosing “highly classified information.” The office of the director of public prosecutions said Thursday that it would contact parliament regarding the immunity of Claus Hjort Frederiksen. He served as the country’s defense minister from November 2016 to June 2019 and is a member of parliament. The Danish Ministry of Justice says details of the accusations against him can’t be disclosed because of “the special nature of the case.” Danish media speculate the case might be linked to allegations that Denmark’s foreign secret service helped the United States spy on European leaders.