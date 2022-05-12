Skip to Content
11 dead, 31 rescued after boat capsizes near Puerto Rico

By DÁNICA COTO
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico say 11 people have died and 31 others have been rescued after a boat carrying suspected migrants capsized near an uninhabited island close to the U.S. territory. The Coast Guard said Thursday that rescue efforts are still underway. A Coast Guard spokesman says it isn’t clear how many people were aboard the boat when it turned over. The incident is the latest in a string of capsizings across the region as migrants from Haiti and the Dominican Republic flee violence and poverty in their countries.

