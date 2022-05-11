WHO’s European countries say Moscow office should be moved

LONDON (AP) — Member countries of the World Health Organization’s European region have condemned Russia’s war in Ukraine. The move could result in relocating one of the agency’s offices out of Russia until the country pulls its troops out of Ukraine. The resolution said the WHO should do “whatever is possible” to support Ukraine and to consider the possible relocation of the WHO’s Moscow-based office elsewhere. The countries also asked the WHO to consider suspending all meetings in Russia. To date, the WHO has confirmed more than 200 attacks on health facilities and first responders in Ukraine, resulting in at least 75 deaths.