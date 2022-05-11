US clashes with China and Russia over North Korea sanctions

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States has clashed with China and Russia over their strong opposition to the U.S. push for new U.N. sanctions on North Korea over its missile and nuclear programs. The debate at a U.N. Security Council meeting Wednesday put a spotlight on the enormous gap between the two sides and the near impossible task the Biden administration faces in trying to get the council to adopt a new sanctions resolution. China and Russia have veto power and say they want to see new talks and not more punishment inflicted on the North. A proposed U.S. draft resolution would halve oil shipments to North Korea, among other sanctions.