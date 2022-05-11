UN says 144 million needed to avert Yemen tanker disaster

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations is seeking $144 million needed to fund the salvage operation of a decaying tanker full of oil moored off the coast of Yemen, a ship whose demise could cause an environmental disaster. The amount includes $80 million to transfer the more than 1 million barrels of crude oil the FSO Safer is carrying to storage, said David Gressly, the U.N. resident and humanitarian coordinator for Yemen. The Wednesday pledging conference, co-hosed by the U.N. and The Netherlands, comes more than two months after the U.N. and Yemen’s Houthi rebels reached an agreement to transfer the tanker’s contents to another vessel.