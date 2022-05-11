Top global official: Bosnian Serbs are trying to `secede’

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The top international official in Bosnia is warning that Bosnian Serbs are trying to “secede” and undermine the country’s sovereignty. High representative Christian Schmidt urged the international community to safeguard the rights of all its people and uphold the peace agreement that ended Bosnia’s 1992-95 war. He told the U.N. Security Council Wednesday that Bosnia is “at a crossroads,” and what happens and how the international community reacts “will resonate throughout the western Balkans.” He said the country remains “traumatized” by the war and “every single person who lived through it is still in one way or another wounded.”