Retired AP photographer Ut gives pope ‘Napalm Girl’ photo

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Retired Associated Press photographer Nick Ut has met with Pope Francis and gave him a copy of his Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph of a young Vietnamese girl running naked down the road after a napalm attack. Ut and Kim Phuc, whose terror the young photographer captured on June 8, 1972, greeted Francis at the end of his general audience in St. Peter’s Square, ahead of the 50th anniversary of the iconic image. Phuc, who later resettled in Canada and raised a family there, had met the former Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio several years ago in his native Buenos Aires, Argentina. “He looked at the picture and remembered her right away,” Ut told AP moments after Wednesday’s encounter.