Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:38 PM

Rapper Casanova pleads guilty in NYC drug conspiracy case

KION

NEW YORK (AP) — The rapper Casanova has pleaded guilty to charges in a gang-related federal racketeering case that accused him of drug dealing and robbery. The performer, whose legal name is Caswell Senior, was charged in a 2020 indictment against more than a dozen other members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang. Federal prosecutors in New York City said Wednesday that the 35-year-old Senior admitted to participating in offenses including a robbery in New York City and to conspiring to traffic marijuana. His lawyer credited him for taking responsibility for the crimes.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content