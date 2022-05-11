Quick Senate OK ahead for House-passed $40B aid for Ukraine

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Final congressional approval of a $40 billion Ukraine aid bill seems certain within days. The Senate’s top Republicans said Wednesday they expect strong GOP backing for the House-passed measure. That will signal a bipartisan, heightened commitment to helping thwart the bloody Russian invasion. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told The Associated Press that he expected “substantial support” for the measure and expected Senate consideration “as soon as possible.” No. 2 Senate GOP leader John Thune predicted “a big vote over here” for the bill, perhaps as soon as Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says lawmakers have a moral obligation to back Ukraine.