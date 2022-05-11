By chance, Polish cop helps Lech Walesa with flat tire in US

TOLLAND, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state trooper who is a native of Poland got quite the surprise while responding to an SUV with a flat tire — a passenger in the vehicle happened to be former Polish President Lech Walesa. State police said Trooper Lukasz Lipert responded to the call Wednesday and was greeted by Walesa, who had spoken in Hartford a day earlier. He’s on a U.S. tour advocating for aid for refugees who have fled Ukraine during the war with Russia. The 35-year-old trooper came to the U.S. when he was 18. He told The Hartford Courant he spoke with Walesa in Polish about their homeland.