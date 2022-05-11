Police: Suspect in Utah campsite slayings killed himself

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Months after a newlywed couple was shot to death at a Utah campsite, police have publicly identified a suspect for the first time. The Grand County sheriff said in a statement Wednesday the man has since killed himself, but confessed to the slayings before his death. Adam Pinkusiewicz used to work at the same McDonald’s restaurant as 38-year-old Crystal Turner, who was gunned down along with her wife, 24-year-old Kylen Schulte. They were found dead Aug. 18 in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains near Moab. Police are releasing the suspect’s identity now because they recently learned of the confession in which he mentioned specific details that had not been publicly revealed.