Police: 4 killed in Somalia blast ahead of presidential vote

By OMAR FARUK

Associated Press

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somali police say at least four people have been killed in a suicide explosion that targeted a checkpoint near the airport in the capital, Mogadishu. The blast happened as presidential candidates were heading into the heavily fortified airport area to address lawmakers ahead of Sunday’s vote for president. Somalia’s Islamic extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, which destroyed a number of small businesses along the street. Al-Shabab opposes Somalia’s federal government and frequently stages lethal attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere in the Horn of Africa nation.