Peace at last: German students bury classroom skeleton

BERLIN (AP) — Students at a high school in the western German town of Schleiden on Wednesday buried a longtime member of their community _ a classroom skeleton that had served as an educational specimen for generations of pupils. Some 80 students, teachers and town officials took part in the ceremony at Schleiden’s Protestant cemetery, where the bones of the unknown woman were buried in a small coffin featuring symbols of all major world religions. The skeleton, dubbed Anh Bian _ Vietnamese for “mysterious peace” _ had been in the school’s biology department since 1952. Students had for years years pushed for the woman’s remains to be buried. The school hopes eventually to learn more about the origins of the skeleton once the results of DNA samples taken from the bones are returned.