Missouri election chief: Redistricting risks election errors

By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s top election official is warning that it may be too late to pass new congressional districts for the August primary elections without causing confusion and errors. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said Wednesday that even if lawmakers were to approve a new map by Friday’s deadline to pass legislation, it wouldn’t leave local election authorities with enough time to ensure they can accurately change everyone’s voting assignments. Ashcroft said the state could keep using the current districts, drawn after the 2010 census. But several lawsuits already contend those districts are unconstitutional, because they no longer contain equal populations.