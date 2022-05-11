US, others say Africa has become main target of IS group

By ZEINA KARAM and TARIK EL BARAKAH

Associated Press

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A senior U.S. official and other members of the global coalition fighting the Islamic State group have warned that the African continent is now the main target of the extremist group. The comments came in speeches at a meeting in Morocco on Wednesday to discuss the campaign against the group. The gathering is a reminder of the persistent threat from IS despite the overwhelming preoccupation with Russia’s war on Ukraine. U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland says the threat from IS is particularly high in Africa and the world must remain vigilant.