Likely Senate contest in Kentucky pits ideological opposites

By BRUCE SCHREINER and PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul rarely targets his likely Democratic challenger by name in Kentucky. But the Republican’s campaign attacks are unmistakably aimed at Charles Booker. It’s shaping up as a populist-themed battle featuring starkly different ideas. In next Tuesday’s primary in Kentucky, Paul has drawn five little-known Republican challengers. Booker has three Democratic primary opponents. Paul is seeking a third Senate term. He projects a national voice for a libertarian-leaning philosophy based on limited government, restrained spending and individual rights. Booker, his ideological opposite, promotes a New Deal-style economic platform. It includes Medicare for All and a basic universal income.