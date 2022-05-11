Skip to Content
Lawyers: Nearly $1B tentative settlement in condo collapse

By CURT ANDERSON
Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Lawyers representing families of victims and survivors of the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, last June have told a judge that they’ve reached a nearly $1 billion tentative settlement. Harley S. Tropin is a lawyer representing the plaintiffs. He announced the settlement during a hearing Wednesday before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman. Still pending final approval, the settlement involves insurance companies, developers of an adjacent building and other defendants.

