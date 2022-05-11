Key Israeli governing partner Ra’am to remain in coalition

By AREEJ HAZBOUN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — A key Israeli governing partner says it is remaining in the country’s fragile coalition. The decision by Mansour Abbas on Wednesday averts another crisis for the embattled government. Abbas’ Ra’am party is one of eight that make up the country’s ideologically disparate coalition and the first party representing Arab citizens of Israel to join a coalition. His departure would have made passing legislation a challenge for the current government. Abbas suspended Ra’am’s participation in the coalition over tensions at a key Jerusalem holy site in recent weeks. Parliament reopened this week for its summer session as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett fought to keep his government afloat.