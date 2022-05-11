Idaho hospital sues Ammon Bundy and associate for defamation

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho hospital that went on lockdown in March after far-right activists protested outside is suing Ammon Bundy, Diego Rodriguez and their various political organizations for defamation. St. Luke’s Health System filed the lawsuit Wednesday against Bundy, his gubernatorial campaign, and the People’s Rights Network organization. The hospital is also suing Rodriguez’s website and political action committee. The child protection case involved Rodriguez’s 10-month-old grandson. The baby was temporarily removed from family custody after officials said they determined the infant was suffering from severe malnourishment. The hospital says Bundy and Rodriguez used the case to create a false narrative of a state-run child trafficking ring. Neither man responded to a request for comment.