High inflation leaves food banks struggling to meet needs

By THALIA BEATY and GLENN GAMBOA

Associated Press

Kendall Nunamaker and her family of five in Kennewick, Washington, faced impossible math this month: how do they pay for gas, groceries and their mortgage with inflation driving up prices? Their struggle is increasingly common. The 8.5% jump in the consumer price index in March was the largest year-over-year increase since 1981, according to the Labor Department. The national average gas price reached a record high Wednesday of $4.40 a gallon. And global food prices are climbing after shortages caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine and other supply chain problems. Food banks across America say these economic conditions are pushing demand for their support higher, at a time when their labor and delivery costs are climbing and donations are decreasing.