Former La. police boss faces contempt in Ronald Greene probe

By JIM MUSTIAN and JAKE BLEIBERG

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Lawmakers investigating the deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene have voted to hold the former head of the Louisiana State Police in contempt for defying a subpoena and refusing to turn over his handwritten journals. The decision Wednesday to charge former Col. Kevin Reeves with contempt and fine him $5,000 marks a dramatic escalation in the bipartisan committee’s probe of an alleged cover-up. If affirmed by the state House, it will allow lawmakers to ask a court to compel Reeves to turn over three handwritten journals he kept while leading the state’s premier law enforcement agency.