For Supreme Court justices, secrecy is part of the job

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court justices have long prized confidentiality. It’s one of the reasons the leak of a draft opinion in a major abortion case last week was so shocking. But it’s not just the justices’ work on opinions that they like to keep under wraps. The justices are also the gatekeepers to information about their travel, speaking engagements and health issues. And the justices decide whether and when to make their private papers public. The Supreme Court is not subject to the federal Freedom of Information Act. But the justices themselves have pushed back against suggestions they are less than transparent.