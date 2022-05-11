EXPLAINER: What’s the fallout from Ukraine’s pipe shutdown?

By The Associated Press

The shutdown of a gas pipeline through Russian-held territory in Ukraine is sending a new wave of energy jitters through Europe. Ukraine’s pipeline system operator says it had to halt the flows through the pipeline because it no longer controls a key compressor station that’s in Russian hands. The move is getting attention because the pipeline carries up to a third of the gas that Russia sends to Europe through Ukraine’s pipeline system. This is the first time the war has affected gas flows passing through Ukraine to get to Europe, where the fuel is needed to power factories, generate electricity and restock reserves for next winter.