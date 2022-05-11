Ex-Honduras police chief detained after US court appearance

NEW YORK (AP) — The former national police chief of Honduras has made an initial appearance in a New York courtroom after his extradition to the United States. Juan Carlos Bonilla Valladares was detained without bail after a 10-minute proceeding before a magistrate judge in Manhattan federal court Wednesday. A lawyer appointed to represent him declined comment. A prosecutor said he was turned over to U.S. authorities before noon on Tuesday and arrived in the New York area last night. He faces drug trafficking and weapons charges. The court appearance came a day after former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges in New York.