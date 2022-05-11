Colorado elections race tests GOP embrace of conspiracies

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — Colorado’s Republican primary for its top elections official may be a contest against the past and future approaches the party has to administering elections. The most prominent contender is Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. She has been indicted by a grand jury for her role in a security breach of her own voting system in search of evidence to prove former President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. Peters faces a former county clerk, Pam Anderson, who is a lifelong Republican but talks about the importance of nonpartisan elections.