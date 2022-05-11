2 shootings leave 10 injured, 1 dead on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say one person was killed and 10 more were injured in two shootings on Chicago’s South Side just six hours apart. The shootings happened on Tuesday, the hottest day of the year so far, and serve as a warning that the city is entering the warmest and deadliest time of year. No one has been arrested. Police say the first shooting at about 4:30 Tuesday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood is tied to an ongoing battle between two rival gangs. One 19-year-old was killed. Police say the second shooting, around 10:30 p.m. in Jackson Park, could be linked to a dispute over a rap performance that was livestreamed on Facebook.