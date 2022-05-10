Skip to Content
Utah man charged in death of vulnerable adult in Alaska

KION

HOMER, Alaska (AP) — A Utah man has been accused of raping, torturing and murdering a vulnerable adult when he lived in Alaska. The Homer News reports that the Homer Police Department said 32-year-old Kirby F. Calderwood was arrested Monday by police in Ogden, Utah. He’s been charged in Alaska with first- and second-degree murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence in the death of Anesha “Duffy” Murnane. Murnane went missing Oct. 17, 2019. That’s when she set out for a mile walk from her apartment to a Homer medical clinic for an appointment but was never seen again. Authorities allege Calderwood abducted, tortured and killed Murnane, whose body has not been recovered. 

Associated Press

