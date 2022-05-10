UN approves Czech Republic to replace Russia on rights body

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly for the Czech Republic to replace Russia on the world organization’s leading human rights body following its suspension over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine. The Czech Republic was the only candidate for the seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council. In Tuesday’s secret ballot vote, 180 of the General Assembly’s 193 members deposited ballots. The result was 157 countries in favor of the Czech Republic and 23 abstentions. The assembly approved a U.S.-initiated resolution on April 7 to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council