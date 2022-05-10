TSA is expanding use of screeners to help at busy airports

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — The people who screen your bag at the airport are expecting big crowds this summer. And in hopes of keeping lines from growing too long, the Transportation Security Administration says it is planning to move screeners from some airports to busier ones. TSA Administrator David Pekoske (pay-KOSS-key) said Tuesday that his agency has quadrupled the number of employees who can fill in at airports where lines get too long. That’s part of TSA’s plans for handling travel numbers that could match and even exceed those of 2019. The TSA has screened about 90% as many people in April and May as it screened in the same stretch of 2019.