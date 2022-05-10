Prince William gives personal tribute to bombing victims

LONDON (AP) — Prince William has spoken of his own grief as he gave a personal tribute to the families of 22 people who were killed after a suicide bomber targeted an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena five years ago. William and his wife. Kate, were attending the official opening Tuesday of a public memorial in the city of Manchester, ahead of the fifth anniversary of the terror attack on May 22, 2017. The prince told families of those who died he knew that “the pain and the trauma felt by many has not gone away.” The memorial, close to Manchester Cathedral, bears the names of those killed when Salman Abedi exploded a bomb in the foyer of Manchester Arena.