Paraguay organized crime prosecutor slain on Colombian beach

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Paraguay’s prosecutor of organized crime and drug trafficking cases has been slain in Colombia apparently by gunmen on a jet ski as he honeymooned with his new wife. Marcelo Pecci had married journalist Claudia Aguilera in April. Aguilera recently shared photos on social media showing her and Pecci on the island of Baru in the Caribbean south of the Colombian city of Cartagena. The Decameron Cartagena Hotel, where the couple was staying, said the gunmen traveled on a jet ski and shot the couple while they were on the beach Tuesday. It was not immediately known if Aguilera was hurt in the attack.