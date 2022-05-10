Minneapolis man found guilty of lying in vote fraud trial

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis man was found guilty of lying to a federal grand jury about abusing a process for submitting absentee ballots for other voters during Minnesota’s primary election in 2020. After a day of testimony, the jury of 10 women and two men took just 40 minutes to convict 34-year-old Muse Mohamud Mohamed of two counts of making false statements to a grand jury, Mohamed told the grand jury last fall that he obtained three absentee ballots on behalf of three voters who then filled them out before he returned them. Federal prosecutors said that was a lie — that none of the absentee voters named on the envelopes gave him ballots to return. Mohamed is the only person known to have been indicted as a result of the grand jury investigation.