Marcos Jr. faces calls to ensure democracy, human rights

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Presumptive Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is facing early calls to ensure respect for human rights, the rule of law and democracy that contrast starkly with his background as the son and namesake of an ousted dictator. Marcos Jr. garnered more than 31 million votes in an unofficial count based in what’s projected to be one of the strongest mandates for a Philippine president in decades. His vice-presidential running mate, Sara Duterte, also topped the race in an apparent landslide victory. The separately elected president and vice president will take office on June 30 after the results are confirmed by Congress. The U.S. says its relationship with the next leader should be grounded on respect for human rights and the rule of law.