Lawyer: Ex-Honduran president held like a ‘prisoner of war’

NEW YORK (AP) — The lawyer for Juan Orlando Hernández says the former Honduran president is being held like a prisoner of war in a federal jail in New York. Attorney Raymond Colon made the assertion Tuesday as Hernandez pleaded not guilty to charges that he received millions of dollars from 2004 to 2022 to support a drug trade that delivered hundreds of thousands of kilos of drugs to the U.S. Colon said Hernandez has been held in solitary confinement and has not been permitted to communicate with his family or receive access to the jail’s commissary. A judge directed the government to look into the issues.