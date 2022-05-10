Journalist killed in Mexico was threatened in recent weeks

By FÉLIX MÁRQUEZ

Associated Press

COSOLEACAQUE, Mexico (AP) — The director of an online news site in southeast Mexico had been threatened in recent weeks over her journalism before being killed with a colleague. Director Yessenia Mollinedo Falconi and reporter Sheila Johana García Olivera of the online news site El Veraz in Veracruz state were shot Monday afternoon while sitting in a vehicle parked outside a convenience store. They were the 10th and 11th media workers killed in Mexico so far this year and their deaths came just days after another journalist was killed last week in the northern state of Sinaloa.