House votes to let aides unionize, bargain collectively

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved a resolution that will pave the way for letting congressional staff join a union and engage in collective bargaining. Proponents say that allowing staffs to unionize would enhance the ability of aides from low- and middle-income families to make ends meet in a region with steep housing costs. Democratic Rep. Andy Levin of Michigan said that if workers have more of a say about working conditions and pay, it will lead to lower turnover and make Congress a more effective institution. Few Republicans’ offices are expected to participate in collective bargaining. Republican Rep. Tom Cole says the effort is “more symbolic than substantive.”