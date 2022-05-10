Germany reopens embassy in Kyiv, supports war crimes probes

KYIV (AP) — German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has reopened her country’s embassy in Kyiv, which was closed more than two months ago following the Russian invasion. She also pledged Tuesday that Berlin would provide further support to Kyiv, including when it comes to investigating and prosecuting war crimes. Baerbock is the first German Cabinet member to visit Ukraine since the start of the war. Baerbock expressed deep sorrow over the civilians killed during the war, saying that “the worst crimes imaginable” had been perpetrated by Russian troops in Bucha. Germany has been criticized for dragging its feet over arms supplies to Ukraine. But Baerbock stressed that Berlin now supports the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine.