For widows in Africa, COVID-19 stole husbands, homes, future

By KRISTA LARSON and CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

UMUIDA, Nigeria (AP) — In many African countries, the pandemic has created larger populations of widows as men are more likely to die of COVID-19. Widowhood has long befallen great numbers of women there. Many widows are young, having married men decades older. In some countries, men frequently have more than one wife, leaving several behind when they die. Now, widows say COVID-19 has cost them their families, homes and futures. Once widowed, women are often mistreated and disinherited. Laws prohibit many from acquiring land or give them only a fraction of their spouse’s wealth. Taking up legal cases is costly and brings stigma. Some widows look to their faith for strength as in-laws take property or even seek custody of children.