Bono memoir ‘Surrender’ to be released in November

NEW YORK (AP) — The long-rumored memoir by Bono, U2′s frontman, is coming out this fall. Alfred A. Knopf announced Tuesday that the book, first signed up in 2015 but not officially disclosed at the time, will be called “Surrender.” Reports that the signer-activist had a deal date back to at least 2019. The book’s subtitle is “40 Songs, One Story,” a reference to the structure of “Surrender”: 40 chapters, each named for a U2 song. The band’s many hits include “With Or Without You,” “Sunday Bloody Sunday” and “Where the Streets Have No Name.”